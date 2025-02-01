ETV Bharat / state

UP: Mentally Unsound Dalit Girl Found 'Murdered' With Broken Limbs, Gouged-Out Eyes

Police said her body was found in a drain two days after she went missing during the Bhagwat Katha event.

UP: 'Mentally Unsound' Dalit Girl Found Murdered With Broken Limbs, Gouged-Out Eyes
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 6:26 PM IST

Ayodhya: In a heart-wrenching incident, a “mentally unsound” Dalit girl was found murdered in a drain here, sparking widespread outrage and demands for justice.

Citing the family’s complaint, police said the girl's body was found with broken hands and legs, gouged-out eyes, and multiple injuries inflicted by a blade. “A stick was also inserted into her private parts, and her clothes were missing,” they alleged.

The girl had gone to attend a Bhagwat Katha event on the night of January 30, and when she didn’t return by late evening, her family and villagers started searching for her.

“The family members claimed to have searched for her throughout the night but couldn't find her. On Saturday morning her body was found in the drain, but all the clothes were missing from her body, and the hands and legs were tied,” police said.

The discovery has shocked her family, bringing them into deep mourning. However, they claimed to have no animosity towards anyone and had no suspicions. They appealed to the government for assistance so that they could get justice.

Meanwhile, former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and minister Tej Narayan Pandey visited the family and demanded Rs. 1 crore in compensation for the victim's family.

He also demanded stringent punishment against the culprits, terming the incident a “blot” on the state's law and order.

The police have yet to identify the suspects in the case but promised to investigate the case thoroughly. Ayodhya Dham's Area Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said, “We have sent multiple teams to the area, including a forensic team and a surveillance team, to apprehend the criminals. We are trying our level best to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

