Now You Can Water Plants Even When You are Away From Home

Meerut: Many times, particularly during the summers, people are reluctant to go out of station, worrying about the survival of their plants that have been nurtured with extreme care.

A student of Sir Chhotu Ram Institute of Engineering and Technology (SCRIET) has devised a solution for this predicament of lakhs of people. Sagar Kamesh Mehta, a fourth year B. Tech student, has devised a solar energy-based mist irrigation system that will take care of the plants in the balconies and courtyard of a house even if the residents are not there.

A student of agricultural engineering, Sagar, disclosed that people are unable to go out for a holiday because of their plants. “They need to water them daily or employ a gardener for this service or request someone to come and daily do the job. This inspired me to develop a system that would facilitate the watering of plants in the absence of the residents of the house,” he explained. This led to the development of the solar mist irrigation system.

The ingredients of this system include a 12 volt battery, a 12 volt water pump, a microcontroller unit circuit, a 12 volt relay, a pipe, a sensor to read humidity of the soil and mist nozzles.

"This system is controlled with the help of a mobile application that monitors real-time soil humidity. There is a notification when the soil goes dry, and you can start the pump from any place with the help of your mobile phone. This will consume less water and is very economical,” he explained.

Sagar’s guide Ashutosh Mishra said that this system is very useful in the summers as it keeps the atmosphere cool and leaves moist, which leads to effective photosynthesis. "It keeps the soil wet right up to the roots and consumes less water in comparison to all the other irrigation techniques," he said.

Sagar claims that the device has been prepared at a cost of Rs 5000, which can even be brought down to Rs 3500. This system can be used in nurseries, rooftop gardens, domestic horticulture and kitchen gardening. He said that it makes plants stable and improves their productivity. He said that operation through a mobile makes it very convenient and it can save up to 60% water consumption.

Mishra, who is also a coordinator of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, said that it is being studied how this system can be put to use in animal shelters where a lot of water is wasted in bathing them to keep their body temperatures down."This can be used to sprinkle water on these animals at repeated intervals," Mishra said.