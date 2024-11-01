ETV Bharat / state

UP Man, Son Found Dead In Car In Bulandshahr, Suicide Suspected

Bulandshahr: A man and his one-and-a-half-year-old son were found dead in a car in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. It is suspected that the man allegedly died by suicide over a dispute with his wife and prior to this, recorded a video, holding her responsible, police said.

The incident took place in Teliya Nagla village of Anupshahr police station area. Puneet Singh (30) had gone to his in-laws house to persuade his wife, Anshu, who was staying there with their two sons, to return home. When his wife refused, he sneaked out with his sons.

The family later found the children missing and started searching for them. Locals informed that a car was found some distance away and on reaching the spot, they found Puneet and the younger child unconscious, police.

Puneet, a resident of Jatapur village in Bulandshahr of Kotwali Dehat area, was married to Anshu from Teliyangala village of Anupshahr area four years ago and had two sons, Virat (3) and Yuvraj (1.5). Seven months back, the couple had a quarrel and Anshu came to her parents' house in Teliyangala village with her sons. Puneet tried to convince Anshu to return but she refused.

On Monday evening, Puneet reached Teliyangala village by a car and tried to change Anshu's mind. However, she did not agree to return home with him. After which, Puneet sneaked out with the two kids and left the area in his car.