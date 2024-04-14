UP Man Shoots Wife at In-Laws House, Later Attempts Suicide; Both Critical



UP Man Shoots Wife at In-Laws House, Later Attempts Suicide; Both Critical

A youth had an argument with his wife, who was living at her parents' house following a dispute with him, and shot her. Then he tried to kill himself. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agra.

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): A youth from Agra allegedly shot his wife at his in-laws' house after a dispute with her and later attempted suicide on Sunday, a police official said. Both have been admitted to a hospital and are in critical condition.

The incident took place in Kheda Ganeshpur village under the jurisdiction of Matsena police station in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. According to police, Ravi, resident of Mohalla Sandeep Nagar under Etmaduddaula police station area of Agra district had some dispute with his wife, Varsha. Due to which, Varsha was currently living at her parents' house in Kheda Ganeshpur village.

On Sunday morning, Ravi arrived at his in-laws' house in Kheda Ganeshpur village with a pistol. The couple got into an argument over some issue. After which, Ravi shot Varsha and then fired a shot at himself. Both suffered bullet injuries and were taken to the trauma care centre of the Medical College and Hospital in seriously injured condition.

On information, Matsena Police officials reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police have also collected forensic evidence from the spot.

SP Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said a police team reached the spot after receiving information of the incident. "Both have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The youth came to his in-laws' house and shot his wife who has been living here following a quarrel with him. All aspects of the case are being investigated in depth," Mishra said.

