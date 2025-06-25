UP Man Killed In Bengaluru Over Affair With Accused's Sister-In-Law

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh (UP), who, along with their associate, killed a labourer from their hometown over a row that started from an alleged affair on Thursday.

The two accused have been identified as Satish Yadav and Arun Yadav, police said. The main accused, Birendra Yadav, is absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him, they said.

The deceased, Shailesh Yadav (30), and the accused are natives of Gorakhpur, UP, and were working as daily wage labourers in the city.

Recently, Shailesh fought with Birendra after he started bragging about his illicit affair with the latter’s sister-in-law.

“Birendra was furious with the claims by Shailesh and decided to kill him. He roped in Satish and Arun for the job, and the trio invited Shailesh for a drinking party at Satish’s rented room. After a couple of drinks, the accused attacked Shailesh with a wooden log and bludgeoned him to death,” said a police officer.

“To make it look like an accident, the accused called the police and claimed that Shailesh died after slipping in a drunken state,” he said.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot, shifted the body, and filed a report of unnatural death. “After the postmortem of Shailesh’s body, we came to know that his death was due to haemorrhage caused by a head injury,” said the officer.

The postmortem report changed the direction of the case as the police picked up Satish and Arun, who reportedly confessed to the crime.