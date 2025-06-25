ETV Bharat / state

UP Man Killed In Bengaluru Over Affair With Accused's Sister-In-Law

The police have arrested two accused, Satish Yadav and Arun Yadav, while the main accused, Birendra Yadav, is absconding.

UP Man Killed In Bengaluru Over Affair With Accused's Sister-In-Law
Deceased Shailesh Yadav (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh (UP), who, along with their associate, killed a labourer from their hometown over a row that started from an alleged affair on Thursday.

The two accused have been identified as Satish Yadav and Arun Yadav, police said. The main accused, Birendra Yadav, is absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him, they said.

The deceased, Shailesh Yadav (30), and the accused are natives of Gorakhpur, UP, and were working as daily wage labourers in the city.

Recently, Shailesh fought with Birendra after he started bragging about his illicit affair with the latter’s sister-in-law.

“Birendra was furious with the claims by Shailesh and decided to kill him. He roped in Satish and Arun for the job, and the trio invited Shailesh for a drinking party at Satish’s rented room. After a couple of drinks, the accused attacked Shailesh with a wooden log and bludgeoned him to death,” said a police officer.

“To make it look like an accident, the accused called the police and claimed that Shailesh died after slipping in a drunken state,” he said.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot, shifted the body, and filed a report of unnatural death. “After the postmortem of Shailesh’s body, we came to know that his death was due to haemorrhage caused by a head injury,” said the officer.

The postmortem report changed the direction of the case as the police picked up Satish and Arun, who reportedly confessed to the crime.

Read More

  1. Body Stuffed In Box Filled With Cement Found In Chhattisgarh; Accused Couple Held From Delhi Airport
  2. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Meghalaya Police Gets Transit Remand Of Indore Flat Owner

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh (UP), who, along with their associate, killed a labourer from their hometown over a row that started from an alleged affair on Thursday.

The two accused have been identified as Satish Yadav and Arun Yadav, police said. The main accused, Birendra Yadav, is absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him, they said.

The deceased, Shailesh Yadav (30), and the accused are natives of Gorakhpur, UP, and were working as daily wage labourers in the city.

Recently, Shailesh fought with Birendra after he started bragging about his illicit affair with the latter’s sister-in-law.

“Birendra was furious with the claims by Shailesh and decided to kill him. He roped in Satish and Arun for the job, and the trio invited Shailesh for a drinking party at Satish’s rented room. After a couple of drinks, the accused attacked Shailesh with a wooden log and bludgeoned him to death,” said a police officer.

“To make it look like an accident, the accused called the police and claimed that Shailesh died after slipping in a drunken state,” he said.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot, shifted the body, and filed a report of unnatural death. “After the postmortem of Shailesh’s body, we came to know that his death was due to haemorrhage caused by a head injury,” said the officer.

The postmortem report changed the direction of the case as the police picked up Satish and Arun, who reportedly confessed to the crime.

Read More

  1. Body Stuffed In Box Filled With Cement Found In Chhattisgarh; Accused Couple Held From Delhi Airport
  2. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Meghalaya Police Gets Transit Remand Of Indore Flat Owner

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESHBENGALURU MURDERKARNATAKAUP MAN KILLED IN BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Street Carts To Celebrity Weddings, Kadhi Kachori Rules The Stomach In Rajasthan's Heart Ajmer

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

163 Years Old, And This Machine Gun Can Still Fire 800 Rounds A Minute

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.