UP Man Killed In Bengal Explosion; NIA Team Visits Site

Kolkata: A man from Uttar Pradesh was killed in a blast at a local high school in Madhyamgram of North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sachiddananda Mishra, was grievously injured in the explosion that took place at 12.57 am on Monday. The Madhyamgram police rushed him to the Barasat Medical College and Hospital, where he breathed his last in the morning.

"He was injured and admitted to Barasat Medical College and Hospital. After a surgery, he was taken to a hospital in Kolkata, where he breathed his last this (Monday) morning," Atish Biswas, Additional Superintendent of Police of Barasat Police District, said. Mishra, in his mid-twenties, had suffered injuries on his left hand, abdomen and upper parts of the left leg, he added.

A member of the forensic team collects evidence from the spot. (ETV Bharat)

The bomb disposal squad visited the spot on Monday night itself, but didn't find any suspicious elements or bombs in the vicinity, which made the reason behind the explosion more mysterious. The blast created panic in the area as it took place at a densely populated place with the Madhyamgram High School, the Madhyamgram flyover and the market area close by.

While forensic experts collected evidence from the spot, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also carried out a necessary probe into the matter by visiting the spot and the medical college where Mishra was admitted.

As per preliminary investigation, the deceased was carrying a black bag, which exploded, he said. "We have seized torn pieces of the bag with some wire, two mobile phone numbers, and photocopies of two Aadhaar cards inside it. The mobile phone numbers belonged to his family members in Uttar Pradesh," Biswas said.

The family members of the deceased claimed that he was working in a glass factory in Haryana and was not in touch with them for a long time. "We are trying to find out whether he was a part of any gang that had planned to carry out any terror attack. We are looking into the purpose of his visit to Bengal. Forensic experts have taken the bag for chemical examination to ascertain the type of explosives that were in it," he added.

State Food Minister and Madhyamgram MLA Rathin Ghosh visits the spot. (ETV Bharat)

Investigators also scrutinised the CCTV footage from the locality and were questioning a local businessman, who had interacted with Mishra a few minutes before the blast. "The businessman has been identified as Arup Paul. He is being questioned, and our officers are taking note of his interaction with the deceased man," the officer said.

State Food Minister and Madhyamgram MLA Rathin Ghosh, who visited the site, said, "The incident happened in front of the school, leading to tension in the area. Madhyamgram city has never seen such an incident before. Efforts are underway to find out the reason behind it. Why the victim came to Bengal will be known after the investigation."

Terming it a 'serious matter', West Bengal leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said probe agencies should be more active in the state. "It’s a serious matter. The concerned agencies should look into the matter very seriously," he told news agency PTI.