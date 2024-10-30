ETV Bharat / state

UP Man Places Detonator On Railway Track In Haridwar To Hear Loud Sound, Held

The accused, arrested on the basis of CCTV footage, told police he had placed a detonator on the railway tracks to hear its loud sound.

UP Man Held For Placing Detonator On Railway Track In Haridwar
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Haridwar: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Haridwar on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly placing a detonator on the railway tracks near Motichur railway station.

The accused, identified as Ashok, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. During interrogation, Ashok admitted that he had placed the detonator on the tracks to hear its loud sound.

Information was received from the control room of Moradabad Railway Division about a detonator lying on the railway tracks. After which, Haridwar GRP had swung into action and a team had immediately reached the spot. On searching the footage of the CCTV cameras installed there, a man was spotted loitering near the railway tracks in a suspicious manner.

The man was then taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused told that he had found a signal fog detonator near a railway cave and placed it on the tracks merely out of curiosity.

Detonators are usually used for alerting trains and controlling their speed. The signal fog detonator is commonly used to stop a train and during which, it makes a loud noise but does not cause any harm.

Station in-charge of GRP Haridwar, Anuj Singh said a case has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to jail.

Read more

  1. Uttarakhand: Mysterious Cylinder Found On Railway Track Near Roorkee, Probe Launched
  2. Conspiracy To Derail Dehradun-Tanakpur Express In Uttarakhand Averted By Alert Loco Pilot

Haridwar: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Haridwar on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly placing a detonator on the railway tracks near Motichur railway station.

The accused, identified as Ashok, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. During interrogation, Ashok admitted that he had placed the detonator on the tracks to hear its loud sound.

Information was received from the control room of Moradabad Railway Division about a detonator lying on the railway tracks. After which, Haridwar GRP had swung into action and a team had immediately reached the spot. On searching the footage of the CCTV cameras installed there, a man was spotted loitering near the railway tracks in a suspicious manner.

The man was then taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused told that he had found a signal fog detonator near a railway cave and placed it on the tracks merely out of curiosity.

Detonators are usually used for alerting trains and controlling their speed. The signal fog detonator is commonly used to stop a train and during which, it makes a loud noise but does not cause any harm.

Station in-charge of GRP Haridwar, Anuj Singh said a case has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to jail.

Read more

  1. Uttarakhand: Mysterious Cylinder Found On Railway Track Near Roorkee, Probe Launched
  2. Conspiracy To Derail Dehradun-Tanakpur Express In Uttarakhand Averted By Alert Loco Pilot

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DETONATOR ON RAILWAY TRACKDETONATORHARIDWAR GRPDETONATOR ON HARIDWAR TRACKS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.