UP Man Places Detonator On Railway Track In Haridwar To Hear Loud Sound, Held

Haridwar: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Haridwar on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly placing a detonator on the railway tracks near Motichur railway station.

The accused, identified as Ashok, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. During interrogation, Ashok admitted that he had placed the detonator on the tracks to hear its loud sound.

Information was received from the control room of Moradabad Railway Division about a detonator lying on the railway tracks. After which, Haridwar GRP had swung into action and a team had immediately reached the spot. On searching the footage of the CCTV cameras installed there, a man was spotted loitering near the railway tracks in a suspicious manner.

The man was then taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused told that he had found a signal fog detonator near a railway cave and placed it on the tracks merely out of curiosity.

Detonators are usually used for alerting trains and controlling their speed. The signal fog detonator is commonly used to stop a train and during which, it makes a loud noise but does not cause any harm.

Station in-charge of GRP Haridwar, Anuj Singh said a case has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to jail.