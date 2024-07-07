UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Failing To Get Job Despite Being MBA, His Wife Also Takes Extreme Step

Varanasi/Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Fed up with being unemployed despite being an MBA, a man allegedly died by suicide in Varanasi, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Harish. "Harish's wife Sanchita also took the extreme step at her father's house in Gorakhpur upon receiving the news of her husband's demise. After working in a bank in Mumbai for a few days, Harish returned to Gorakhpur to take care of his wife due to her ill health and lost his job," added police.

"Harish, a resident of Barh town in Bihar, was unemployed for the last two years. For about a year, he was living in his in-laws' house in Gorakhpur. On Friday last, he left to go home to Bihar, but instead of going home, he reached Sarnath in Varanasi and there died by suicide. Two years ago, Harish and Sanchita had tied the knot. Sanchita's father Dr Ramsharan Srivastava is a well-known psychiatrist in Gorakhpur," added police.

Police said that Harish took the extreme step in Atal Nagar Colony Mawaiya of Varanasi in a homestay room he had booked online. "One of Harish's kin reached the room after he did not take multiple phone calls. There he found Harish's body and immediately informed the local police," police added.

Police post in-charge of Cantonment police station area Sudhanshu Singh said a probe is underway.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm