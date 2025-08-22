ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: UP Man Detained While Climbing Puri Jagannath temple

Puri: A man from Uttar Pradesh was detained for climbing the 12th-century Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri, police officials said on Friday. The Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) and Sevayat, taking swift action, caught the accused from near the Nrusimha temple.

The person has been identified as a native of Uttar Pradesh and has been interrogated by the police.

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra said, "A person from near the Nrusimha temple inside the Jagannath temple tried to climb the holy structure. However, he was stopped by security personnel.”

“We have interrogated the person. He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He said that he tried to climb the temple due to emotional disturbance,” Mishra added.