Officials said that the man tried to climb the Jagannath temple in Puri due to an emotional disturbance.

Odisha: UP Man Detained While Climbing Puri Jagannath temple
Puri Jagannath temple (ETV Bharat)
Published : August 22, 2025 at 6:10 PM IST

Puri: A man from Uttar Pradesh was detained for climbing the 12th-century Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri, police officials said on Friday. The Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) and Sevayat, taking swift action, caught the accused from near the Nrusimha temple.

The person has been identified as a native of Uttar Pradesh and has been interrogated by the police.

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra said, "A person from near the Nrusimha temple inside the Jagannath temple tried to climb the holy structure. However, he was stopped by security personnel.”

“We have interrogated the person. He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He said that he tried to climb the temple due to emotional disturbance,” Mishra added.

“In the last few days, there have been three reports of people climbing the temple. Many people have said that they are doing this due to emotional disturbance. After a thorough investigation of the detained person has been released,” the SP said.

“We will discuss with the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) and the temple administration and take steps to prevent this. An information board will also be put up inside the temple,” he added.

On August 16, a devotee was caught trying to climb the temple from the entrance gate of the temple. Special arrangements have been made by the police inside the temple to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the coming days.

Barricades have been installed by the police at the places where people are likely to climb the temple, and the road has been blocked.

In a similar incident, a few months ago, a person who came from Ganjam also climbed up the Anla Bedha on the temple.

