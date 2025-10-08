ETV Bharat / state

UP: Man Claims Wife Turns Into 'Nagin' At Night, Scares Him; Seeks DM's Help In Sitapur

By PTI Published : October 8, 2025 at 12:36 AM IST 1 Min Read

Sitapur: A man has approached the Sitapur district magistrate with an unusual complaint claiming he can't sleep at night out of fear as his wife "turns into a nagin". The wife, in a video, claimed harassment by the husband for dowry. The complainant, Meraj from Lodhasa village in Mahmudabad tehsil, narrated his ordeal before District Magistrate Abhishek Anand during a Samadhan Diwas' (public grievance redressal day) on October 4. Meraj alleged that his wife, Nasimun, is mentally unstable and spends the nights pretending to be a nagin (female serpent), hissing and scaring him.