UP Man Arrested For Stealing Golden Kalash Worth Rs 1 Crore From Jain Event At Delhi Red Fort

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested a person from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on charges of stealing two precious urns (Kalash) worth around Rs one crore during an event organised inside the premises of Red Fort here last week. The stolen urns have also been recovered from his possession, officials said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Bhushan Verma, a resident of Hapur, informed Crime Branch.

Police said, on September 3, between 9:20 AM and 10 AM, gold-jewelled and diamond-studded Kalash were stolen from a pandal in 15 August Park during a religious event of the Jain community. Subsequently, one businessman Sudhir Kumar Jain lodged a complaint mentioning about the theft of Kalash from the stage. The stolen items included a large gold urn and coconut (weighing around 760 grams) and a smaller urn studded with diamonds, rubies and emeralds (about 115 grams). The value of these items is estimated to be around Rs one crore.

Suspect identified from CCTV footage

Considering the seriousness of the matter, a case was registered at Kotwali police station and several teams of Delhi Police's Special Cell, Crime Branch and local police stations launched a joint investigation. Soon, the suspect was identified from CCTV footage.