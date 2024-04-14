UP Life Convict Dies in Meerut Jail, Kin Allege Murder

The family members of Rohit (30) have alleged that he was murdered inside jail in Meerut and demanded a thorough investigation. Rohit was found unconscious in his cell this morning and was declared brought dead by the district hospital.

Meerut: A 30-year-old life convict at Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail in Meerut died under suspicious circumstances on Saturday.

His family members have alleged that he was murdered in a pre-planned manner inside the jail. A departmental inquiry has been initiated and four police officials have been suspended with immediate effect in this connection.

Jailer Shashikant Mishra said that Rohit (30), a resident of Gagol village, who was lodged in the jail in connection to an acid attack case was found unconscious in his cell in the morning. He was taken to the prison hospital and then referred to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

When the news of his death reached his family members, they alleged that Rohit had been killed in a pre-planned manner inside the jail. His brother, Vineet said Rohit was serving life imprisonment and had got bail from the High Court. However, his bail was cancelled later and he was sent back to jail on April 9. Even since then Rohit was in depression, Vineet said.

Vineet further said that when he and his wife went to meet Rohit, he had told that his life was in danger as he was allegedly getting death threats. He had also said that a mentally challenged inmate was lodged in Rohit's barrack and he was nervous about it.

The jailer said a team has been set up to probe into the case. The matter will be clear only after the postmortem report comes, he said.

Rohit was arrested in 2018 for throwing acid on a female teacher, who suffered 70 percent burns. The local court ordered him life sentence but was granted bail by Allahabad High Court. Later, the woman challenged the verdict of the high court following which, his bail was cancelled and he was sent to Meerut jail on April 9.

