UP: Leopard Attacks Continue To Terrorise Villages In Pilibhit And Bahraich Districts

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A series of leopard attacks has sparked fear among residents in Pilibhit and Bahraich districts. Two recent incidents have left a labourer and an elderly woman seriously injured.

In Pilibhit, Israr, a labourer from Nahrosa village, was attacked by a leopard while cutting fodder in a field. The leopard, believed to have emerged from the nearby Sampoorna Nagar forest, pounced on Israr, leaving him critically injured. Passersby managed to chase the leopard away, and Israr was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, in Bahraich's Sujauli village, 72-year-old Rehmana was attacked by a leopard while sleeping under a mosquito net. The leopard struck at midnight, injuring Rehmana, who was later admitted to the hospital.

These incidents follow a string of attacks in the region. Two days prior, a leopard killed one person and injured two others in the Katarniaghat area of Bahraich. Locals say that the forest department officials were informed about the whole issue, but no official came to the spot.

Residents are panicked, expressing frustration over the forest department's inaction. "The terror of the leopard has been there for many days, but no effort is being made to catch it," said a villager.

Manish Singh, Deputy Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, acknowledged the incidents and assured an investigation.