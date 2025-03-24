Constable Ends Life In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur District

Rampur: A Kotwali Tanda police constable ended his life on the campus in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Sunday, police officials said.

The policeman identified as Ankit Singh had left for duty on Sunday evening. Sources said he took the extreme step while being on a phone call. Soon after the incident, Singh was immediately sent to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Additional SP Atul Kumar Srivastava, CO Kirti Nidhi Anand and other team members reached the spot. SDM and Naib Tehsildar also reached the hospital and inquired about the incident.

ASP Srivastava said, "The team has informed his family about the incident and started an investigation. Once they reach the spot, information will be gathered from them too." The deceased belonged to Dhalna village, located in the Khanpur area of ​​​​Bulandshahr.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).