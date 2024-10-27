UP Horror Killing: Gym Trainer In Relationship With Bizman's Wife Kills Her, Body Found Near DM's Home 4 Months Later

Kanpur: Four months after a businessman's wife went missing from her gym here, Kotwali police on Saturday took her gym trainer into custody for allegedly abducting and killing her. The accused, Vimal Soni, admitted to committing the crime during interrogation.

Police said that the businessman's wife was abducted from Greenpark in Civil Lines in June. The woman was then murdered, and her remains were buried within the premises of the Officer's Club located on VIP Road DM Compound, which comprises bungalows allotted to government officials.

Police dug the ground and found the body on Saturday after Soni, a resident of Kanpur’s Raipurwa locality, informed the police about the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Shravan Kumar Singh said that the victim used to go to the accused's gym to train.

"The accused killed the victim and buried her here after they got into a furious quarrel over something that particularly upset the victim. Her body was buried here in a trench that he had dug out. He attempted to mislead the case, but after we subjected him to rigorous questioning, he came clean," he added.

Soni told the police that both of them were in a relationship and the woman was unhappy after his marriage was finalised which led to the murder. "On the day of the, she had come to the gym. Then we went inside a car to talk about the issue," Soni told the police.

Soon an argument broke out during which Soni could not control his anger and punched her in the neck. Unable to bear the pain, the woman fainted following which Soni allegedly murdered her.