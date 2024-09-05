ETV Bharat / state

UP Madrasa Sealed After Fake Rs 100-notes Racket Busted; Principal, 3 Others Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A gang of five people involved in printing high-quality fake Rs 100 notes was busted at the Jamia Habibiya madrasa in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on August 28. Police seized fake notes worth Rs 1.3 lakh, semi-manufactured currency, a printer, and other materials used for counterfeiting during the raid.

Representative Photo (ANI)

Attarsuiya (Uttar Pradesh): A fake currency note racket was busted in a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Police arrested 4 persons including the principal of the madrasa in connection with this case. Two of the accused hail from Odisha, police said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Tafseerul Arifin (25), Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Shahid, and Zahir Khan alias Abdul Zahir. They scanned and printed fake 100-rupee notes and then circulated them in the local market.

Police raided the Jamia Habibiya madrasa on August 28 and seized fake notes worth Rs 1.3 lakh, semi-manufactured currency, a printer, and other materials used for counterfeiting. Police said preliminary investigation suggested the madrasa receiving funds from Gulf countries.

During the raid, police also found several objectionable books and photos of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the principal's room. Police assume that these materials were used to brainwash the children in the madrasa.

The books in the room target the RSS, accusing the organisation of being communal. Police are verifying the addresses on the speed post slips found in the room of the principal, based on which they aim to verify where the books were delivered. Police are also tracing other people involved in this racket.

Jamia Habibiya madrasa was popular for attracting students from various states, including West Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, and Jharkhand. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for the police team that busted the counterfeit note-making gang.

TAGGED:

UP JAMIA HABIBIYA MADRASAJAMIA HABIBIYA MADRASAFAKE NOTE RACKET IN MADRASAMADRASA FAKE NOTE RACKETFAKE NOTE RACKET IN MADRASA

