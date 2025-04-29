UP: Inter-District Gang Involved In Power Transformer Theft Busted, 12 Held

Muzaffarnagar: An inter-district gang involved in the theft of power transformers has been unearthed with the arrest of 12 people, four of whom sustained gunshot injuries during an encounter with police, officials said Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Mansurpur-Shahpur Road under the jurisdiction of Mansurpur police station on Monday night, they said. Police also recovered around 300 kg of stolen copper, 700 kg of transformer wiring, a truck used in the crime, and several illegal firearms. The total value of the recovered materials is Rs 7 lakh, a senior official said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Circle Officer Rupali Rao said, "The police intercepted a canter truck carrying stolen electrical equipment. When signalled to stop, the suspects opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing, four of the accused sustained bullet injuries, and all 12 gang members were apprehended." The injured were immediately taken to a hospital and are reported to be in stable condition, she said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sompal, Ravinder, Vikas, and Saleem (all injured), along with Salman, Irfan, Rohit, Niraj, Sudhir, Rahul, Arvind, and Mehtab. Circle Officer Rao added that the gang was active across multiple districts and had been targeting electricity infrastructure for several weeks. Further investigations are underway to trace their network and other possible associates, she added.