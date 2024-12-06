UP: Husband Hacks Wife, Her Lover To Death After Catching Them Together In Jalaun

Jaulan: A gruesome double murder unfolded here in Tikri village of Uttar Pradesh late Thursday night when a man killed his wife and her lover after allegedly finding them in a compromising position.

The double homicide happened under the jurisdiction of Sirsa Kalar Police Station, police said adding that the accused has been arrested at the crime scene.

According to the police, the accused Kunwar Singh (40), a resident of Tikri village, used to stay in Gujarat for work. During this time, his wife Aarti (32) allegedly developed relations with Chhavinath alias Chhakki of Tikawali village.

On Thursday night, Kunwar suddenly reached home and allegedly caught Aarti and her lover in a “compromising position”. The scene infuriated the accused and in a fit of rage attacked them with an axe, killing both on the spot.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the entire village. Residents alerted the police, who arrived at the crime scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated the proceedings.

“Kunwar Singh used a sharp weapon to kill his wife and her lover after catching them together. We have arrested him and registered a case under relevant sections,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Bajpai. The details of the accused remain in police custody for further questioning.