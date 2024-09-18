UP Horror: Dalit Woman Drugged, Raped And Blackmailed With Video In Lucknow

Lucknow: A Dalit woman was blackmailed with video after being drugged and raped multiple times in Lucknow. A case has been registered in Sairapur police station and an investigation is being done. The accused youth has not been caught yet.

According to the statement given by the victim, a resident of Sitapur to the police, she had bought a plot in Lucknow from Ram Sajeevan Yadav, a resident of Mubarakpur, Sajeevan Nagar, Sairapur following which he started visiting her house frequently. One day, when her husband went to work Ram Sajeevan Yadav came to her home. He fed her sweets, after which she started feeling dizzy. She woke up only when her husband came home in the evening.

She was terrified to see Ram Sajeevan Yadav visiting her house with sweets the next day too. Ram Sajeevan took out his mobile and showed her obscene photos and videos. When she asked Ram Sajeevan to delete the photos, he blackmailed her. He said that if she disagreed he would make the photos and videos viral on the internet.

She said the ordeal repeated Ram Sajeevan would often come to her house and rape her for days. When protested she was met with casteist slur as well as a threat to the life of her husband. After she revealed the entire episode of trauma to her husband, a case was registered at the Sairapur Police Station on her complaint.