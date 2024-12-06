ETV Bharat / state

UP: High Alert in Sambhal, Other Districts Ahead Of Friday Prayers; 30 Magistrates On Ground To Maintain Peace

Sambhal: A high alert has been issued in several districts of Uttar Pradesh ahead of Friday congregational prayers. Additional forces have been deployed in Sambhal, which is at the centre of a dispute between two parties over the Shahi Jama Masjid. Violence has also erupted here on November 24 during a survey of the mosque.

A petition has been filed in a court in Badaun, claiming the Jama Masjid as Harihar Temple, which also prompted police to take extra precautionary measures.

Special aerial surveillance is being done in violence-prone areas of Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya. The police administration has also made strict security arrangements for Friday prayers in Sambhal with a huge deployment of police personnel in and around the mosque.

Officials said that at least 30 magistrates have been posted in different areas to maintain law and order during the prayers. Drone cameras have also been pressed for surveillance.