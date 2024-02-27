UP Groom Drives to Wedding Venue on Hydra Machine

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A unique wedding procession caught everyone's attention in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district where the groom arrived at the bride's house on a hydra machine.

The wedding procession departed from the groom's house in more than 12 cars while the groom and his friends led the way on a hydra machine that was decorated with flowers and streamers. Garlands were strung from all sides of the vehicle.

A huge crowd gathered outside the bride's house to witness the wedding procession, which soon became a matter of discussion in the area. The incident took place in Chilkana police station area of Saharanpur on Saturday. Mohammad Tayyab, a native of Ibrahimpura in Sarsawa police station area got married to Imran Ansari's daughter in Chilkana town.

Mohammad Tayyab said that he has always wished his wedding procession to be innovative. He said that he discussed with many friends and relatives about the various ways in which the procession could be made unique. People suggested including a helicopter or tractor or even a BMW car in the procession, but it was found to be old ideas as many grooms have already used it.

"Finally, one of my relatives suggested availing a hydra machine. This idea was new as we have never heard anyone use it in wedding processions. Everyone liked the idea of using hydra machine and so I decided to reach the bride's house in it," the groom said.

After the wedding, the bride, however, was sent off in one of the cars.