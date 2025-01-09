ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt To Re-Investigate 1978 Sambhal Riots

File photo of UP Police after clashes over Sambhal mosque survey ( ETV Bharat )

Sambhal: The Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced to re-investigate the 1978 Sambhal riots that claimed 184 lives in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the announcement, process of re-opening all files related to the riots has been accelerated. Sambhal Police and administration will jointly investigate the 47-year-old riots and submit a report within a week.

The move comes after Sambhal administration re-opened the Kartikeya Mahadev temple on December 14, 2024. This temple was shut down 46 years ago in Khaggu Sarai area following the riots. Even since the temple was reopened, the 1978 riots are making headlines.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said 184 people were killed in Sambhal riots in 1978 and many people were rendered homeless. He said that the riots will be re-investigated and the related files will be reopened.