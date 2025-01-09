ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt To Re-Investigate 1978 Sambhal Riots

Sambhal Police and administration will re-investigate 1978 Sambhal riots and submit a report to the government within seven days.

UP Govt To Re-Investigate 1978 Sambhal Riots
File photo of UP Police after clashes over Sambhal mosque survey (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

Sambhal: The Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced to re-investigate the 1978 Sambhal riots that claimed 184 lives in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the announcement, process of re-opening all files related to the riots has been accelerated. Sambhal Police and administration will jointly investigate the 47-year-old riots and submit a report within a week.

The move comes after Sambhal administration re-opened the Kartikeya Mahadev temple on December 14, 2024. This temple was shut down 46 years ago in Khaggu Sarai area following the riots. Even since the temple was reopened, the 1978 riots are making headlines.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said 184 people were killed in Sambhal riots in 1978 and many people were rendered homeless. He said that the riots will be re-investigated and the related files will be reopened.

On January 7, SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi and DM Dr Rajendra Pansia wrote a letter to UP Legislative Council member Srichandra Sharma, demanding a re-investigation of the riots. Sambhal's ASP North Srish Chandra will be investigating the case on behalf of the police.

SP Sambhal, in his letter, demanded to nominate an officer so that the police and the administration can jointly investigate the case and prepare a report. It is believed that names of those involved in the riots will be revealed from this investigation. Many such names have not yet been revealed.

The announcement of re-investigating 1978 riots has also raised hopes that the victims will finally receive justice.

