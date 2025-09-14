ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt To Provide Bus Connectivity To 12,200 Villages In A Year: Transport Minister

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh on Sunday said 12,200 villages that are currently deprived of state roadways bus service will be connected with public transport facilities in the next one year. Singh also said that 23 bus stations in the state are being developed on the lines of airports.

"12,200 villages in the state that are currently deprived of state roadways bus service will be connected with transport facilities within a year," Singh said while talking to PTI here. He said UP is playing a leading role in the country in the transport sector.

"The state is at the forefront in terms of transport policy. We are leading in issuing driving licences, and rank third in automated testing stations. In the next six months, we will also secure the top position in this area," he said. The minister said that 23 bus stations in the state are being developed on the lines of airports, with rapid progress underway.

“Around Rs 1,000 crore is being spent on the modernisation of the Lucknow bus terminal. The under-construction Gomti Nagar bus station in Lucknow will be the most beautiful bus station in the country,” Singh said, adding that 54 more bus stations are set to be upgraded.

He further said that electric bus services, which until now were limited to city routes, are being expanded to inter-city routes and will also be introduced in rural areas. “In the first phase, this service will begin in 45 districts of UP, and in the second phase, it will be extended to all 75 districts,” Singh said.