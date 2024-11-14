UP Govt Suspends Four Bureaucrats For Negligence In Land Measurement

Lucknow: Coming down heavily on bureaucratic negligence, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has suspended an IAS and three PCS officers for faults in measuring the land in Lakhimpur Kheri belonging to an RSS activist.

The official confirmation of the action came on Wednesday late in the night. An investigation has been initiated against the officials of the state revenue department. Given the strictness shown by the UP administration in bringing the errant officials to the book, stringent action is expected against them. The order for suspension was issued on the instruction of Adityanath.

As per information, the officials have been accused of procrastination on the part of their responsibilities while posted in the district as the case has been pending for six years. The suspended officials are additional commissioner (Lucknow Division) Dhanshyam Singh, ADM (finance and revenue) Barabanki Arun Kumar Singh, Jhansi city magistrate Vidhesh Singh, and Bulandshahr SDM Renu.

According to the appointment department, these officers have been suspended and attached to the revenue department. During the suspension period, they will be given a subsistence allowance which will be about 50 per cent of their current salary. Apart from this, they will have to register their attendance with the revenue department from time to time. The investigation of this matter has been vested with the senior officials of the department which is expected to be completed in the next two to three months. and provision of punishment will be made against the officers.