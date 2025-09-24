ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt Spends Rs Five Crore Every Month To Secure 400 Statues Of Dalit Icons Built During Mayawati's Tenure

Lucknow: Since the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s rule in Uttar Pradesh, with Mayawati at the helm as the chief minister, the government has spent Rs five crore every month on securing statues of Dalit icons in eight parks.

Named the Special Area Security Corps (SASC), the security apparatus has been kept intact, despite several changes in the regime. Eight parks in Lucknow, Noida and the Delhi-NCR, with over 400 statues, are being guarded by approximately 800 personnel of SASC.

Each statue is guarded 24x7 by security personnel in three shifts of eight hours each. The duties consist of foot patrolling, stationing at fixed points, and mobile patrolling. Each park has 50 to 100 personnel with varying shifts who earn a minimum monthly salary of Rs 50,000. Being permanent employees, they get the benefit of medical reimbursement and other allowances.

The statue of Mayawati at Bhagadari Bhawan Road in Lucknow. (ETV Bharat)

In the past 15 years, the real need for security has arisen only once, when Mayawati's statue at Bhagadari Bhawan Road was vandalised in 2012, raising questions about the system. The attackers identified themselves as members of the Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena. The then chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, condemned the attack and promised strict action against the culprits. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The damaged statue was quickly repaired and reinstalled. However, the incident exposed lapses in security.

The technical security at these parks is in shambles, as most of the CCTV cameras are outdated and incapable of covering wider areas. Alarm systems are almost nonexistent, and fencing is partially in place, with low height making it easy to cross. Mobile patrol vehicles are available, but their numbers are limited to 2 to 3 for each park.