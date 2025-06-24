ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt Okays Construction Of 3 Railway Over Bridges, New Ganga River Bridge

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a major infrastructure push with the state government approving the construction of three Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) and a new Ganga river bridge aimed at improving regional connectivity and easing traffic congestion.

The projects located in Balrampur, Kanpur amd Shuklaganj in Unnao, have been cleared by the Yogi Adityanath government and will be executed by the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation Limited, an official statement said. The detailed project reports have been prepared and the works will be carried out under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode with a target to complete them in two years, it said.

According to the plan a 629-metre-long, two-lane ROB on the Tulsipur-Gonda rail section near Devipatan Dham will be constructed at a cost of Rs 57 crore, enhancing pilgrim access and local mobility. In Kanpur, a four-lane ROB will be built on the Kanpur-Central-Rawatpur-Anwarganj rail section for Rs 151 crore, along with a four-lane flyover on GT Road and a two-lane flyover near Ghantaghar (Jarib Chowki).