UP govt official looted on board Shatabdi Express in Delhi

New Delhi: An assistant prosecution officer from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly assaulted and looted on a Shatabdi Express while travelling to New Delhi, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on March 28 around 10 pm when the Lucknow Jn. Swarn Shatabdi Express was about 50 to 100 metres ahead of the Shivaji Bridge Railway Station in New Delhi, according to the FIR.

I was sitting inside my coach, C-4, on seat number 2 when a man entered the coach and tried to snatch my handbag, Swati Mourya said in her complaint to police. "When I resisted, he pushed and assaulted me due to which I sustained an injury on my left hand. He then snatched my bag and jumped out of the moving train. I can identify the person," she added.

As per the FIR, Mourya lost Rs 15,000, and various ID cards PAN, Aadhar, driving licence, and prosecution identity card issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, along with two ATM cards, a mobile phone, four diamond rings, two gold bangles and two wrist watches in the incident. The police said the Government Railway Police, New Delhi received the complaint on the matter at 11.20 pm.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the IPC. The accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.