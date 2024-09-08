ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt Forms 3-Member Panel to Probe Lucknow Building Collapse Incident

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member committee to probe the building collapse incident in Lucknow that claimed eight lives.

UP Govt Forms 3-Member Panel to Probe Lucknow Building Collapse Incident
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (IANS)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member committee on Sunday to probe the building collapse incident here that claimed eight lives. According to a press statement, the committee formed on the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be headed by Sanjiv Gupta, a secretary in the home department, who has been made the panel's chairman.

Balkar Singh, Secretary of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, and Vijay Kanaujia, Chief Engineer (Central Region), Public Works Department, Lucknow, are the two other members of the committee. "The inquiry committee is expected to investigate the cause of the incident and submit its report to the government as soon as possible," the statement read.

Eight people were killed and 28 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area of Lucknow on Saturday evening.

