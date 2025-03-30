ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt Bans Sale of Meat Within 500 M of Religious Places During Navratri

Lucknow: Ahead of the commencement of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the closure of illegal slaughterhouses and a ban on the sale of meat within 500 metres of religious places.

Special restrictions will be imposed for Ram Navami on April 6, when animal slaughter and the sale of meat will be completely banned.

Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat has directed all the district magistrates, police commissioners and municipal commissioners to immediately close the slaughterhouses and enforce the ban on meat sale near religious places, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Saturday.

Citing the orders issued in 2014 and 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government has clarified that illegal animal slaughter and sale of meat near religious places will be completely prohibited.