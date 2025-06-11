UP Government Invokes ESMA, Bans Strikes In Power Department For 6 Months

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday invoked provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1966, to prohibit strikes in the electricity department for six months. A notification to this effect has been issued by the government, an official statement said.

According to the notification, the strike ban covers services under the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL), Kanpur Electricity Supply Company Limited (KESCO), and the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL).

It also covers the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL), Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL), and the UP Renewable and EV Infrastructure Limited. The decision comes as parts of north India reel under a heatwave, with a Red Alert sounded for Delhi as the city crossed the 45-degrees Celsius mark.

The government said the decision is meant to ensure uninterrupted power supply to residents and prevent any disruption in the essential electricity-related services in the state.