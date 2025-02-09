ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt Hikes Daily Maintenance Allowance For Cows Under Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Uttar Pradesh government Saturday increased the daily maintenance allowance for each cow under the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana from Rs 30 to Rs 50 to support bovine welfare and improve the livelihood of people adopting destitute cattle.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department here. The meeting was chaired by Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh.

According to a statement, a total of 1,62,625 destitute cows have been handed over to 1,05,139 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita scheme, with each family eligible to adopt up to four cows.

It also said the state government was considering integrating cow and cattle rearing into the school curriculum to instil the significance of cows and milk in the younger generation. The meeting outlined a comprehensive approach to cow protection, which includes measures to increase milk production and promote the commercial use of cow dung and urine.