Process To Include Aheriya, Baghelia Communities In SC List Will Start Soon: UP Minister

UP sugar industry minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh said the proposal will be sent to the Centre for approval immediately after the by-polls are over.

Uttar Pradesh sugar industry minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Aligarh: Amid the poll fervour, the Uttar Pradesh sugar industry minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh said, in a press conference in Khair on Monday, the government would soon start the process of including Aheriya and Bagheliya communities in the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota. Singh is also the minister in charge of the Aligarh district.

He said the people of these communities in the Khair assembly exuded confidence in supporting the BJP. Now, the government has accepted their longstanding demand after a discussion by the cabinet.

Singh said after the elections, work of including these communities in the SC bracket will be completed rapidly and certificates will be handed over. In 1949, Aheriya, Khatik, Kaul, and Warul communities were excluded from the Scheduled Caste list. However, in 1950, except Aheriya community, the other three castes were enlisted, depriving them availing all benefits.

Since then, the Aheriyas have repeatedly raised demands for their rights and the government is now showing commitment to fulfilling these.

The minister said a proposal will be sent to the central government immediately after the by-election and the state government will excessively lobby for it. After the approval of the Center, caste certificates will be issued under the Scheduled Caste quota. This step will bring a significant change in the lives of the Aheriyas in the entire Uttar Pradesh including Aligarh.

This announcement, just before the commencement of the second phase of polling, is being considered politically important for the Khair assembly with a sizeable number of the Aheriyas. This decision of the BJP government is being considered as part of the strategy to garner the votes of the Aheriya and Bagheliya community members.

The inclusion in the SC list will fetch relief in education, employment and reservations to the community, which is expected to improve their social and economic condition.

