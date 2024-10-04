UP Girl Killed, Set On Fire By Parents, Brother

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): A young girl was charred to death in a hut in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district a few days ago. A locket of Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram found around her neck not only helped police to identify her but also solve the mystery behind her death. Investigations revealed that she was killed by her parents and brother over a minor dispute.

According to police, a charred body of a girl was found in a hut in Binauli area of ​​Baghpat. Since the body was badly burnt it was difficult to identify it. While inspecting crime scene, police recovered a locket of Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram from the body. The girl was identified with a number written on the locket.

The girl was identified as Komal, a resident of Nangla Pois village. While probing into her death, police found that her parents and brother had set her on fire after she refused to hand over her jewellery for her brother's wedding. Finally, her parents and brother have been arrested, police said.

During the investigation, police came to know that Komal had a dispute with her husband and used to work in Haryana. She lived at her parent's house in Nangla Pois.

SP Arpit Vijayvargiya said that Komal's brother was to get married and her family wanted to gift Komal's jewellery to the bride as "shagun". "Komal refused to part with her jewellery, resulting in a dispute in the family. Angry at Komal, her parents and brother killed her and set her on fire in another village. All three accused have been arrested," the SP said.