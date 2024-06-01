ETV Bharat / state

UP: Four Killed, Two Injured After Pick up Van Runs Over in Budaun

By PTI

At least four people were killed and two were hurt after a pickup van ran over them in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun.

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): Four people were killed and two were injured when a pickup van ran over them in a village here on Saturday, triggering protests from the locals and family members, police said. The driver of the van was detained at the Bisauli police station, they said.

District Magistrate of Budaun Manoj Kumar said, "Prakash (42), Brajpal (35), Dhanpal (55) and Gyan Singh (40) were resting under a tree in Paigam Bhikampur village of the district when a pickup van lost control and ran over them." "Two other men who were also resting with the deceased were injured and have been admitted to hospital," Kumar said.

Locals and family members of the deceased began protesting over the incident and demanded swift action against the driver of the van. They also prevented the police from taking the postmortem examination, he said. "We are in touch with the locals and have assured them of taking suitable action against the accused. The bodies will soon be sent for postmortem examination,' he added.

