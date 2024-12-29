ETV Bharat / state

UP: FIR Against Sikh Man For Posting Pictures With Weapons On Social Media, 'Supporting' Khalistan

Pilibhit: Police in this Uttar Pradesh district have lodged an FIR against a Sikh man for allegedly posting pictures of himself carrying weapons on social media and expressing support for Khalistan, officials said on Sunday.

"An FIR has been registered against the accused, Gursewak Singh, under relevant legal provisions. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway," Nagar Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Kumar Singh told reporters.

According to the Kotwali police, chowki in charge Deepchandra reported the incident in writing to the city police. Based on the complaint, serious charges were filed against the accused.