UP Farmer Writes Lord Ram's Name 500 Times Daily for Last 25 Yrs

Amethi: A farmer and staunch Ram devotee in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi has been writing Lord Ram's name 500 times daily in his notebook for the last 25 years. Till now, he has written it 50 lakh times.

Ramchandra Yadav, resident of Nizamuddinpur village of Musafir Khana in the district, said writing Lord Ram's name gives him immense satisfaction and peace of mind. Yadav said that he wishes to do the same thing till the end of his life. He chants Lord Ram's name whenever he writes it.

He said that he has dedicated his life to the service of the Almighty. "I got the inspiration to write the name of Lord Ram from Bhagwat and Ramkatha. It was when I was listening to the katha that I got the desire to write Lord Ram's name. I feel very happy whenever I write and chant His name," he said.

According to Yadav, the lives of all people have been blessed with the construction of Lord Ram's temple in the Ramnagari. He said that along with taking the name of God, one can demonstrate his/her devotion towards the Almighty by writing His name. Whatever he gets some spare time after farming, he writes the name of Ram, he said.

Every year on Shivaratri, he immerses Sita-Ram idol in the Saryu river. "I cannot describe the peace and satisfaction I experience while writing the God's name. While writing, I always keep chanting Sitaram. Be it day or night, rain or cold, whenever I get a chance I write the name," he said.

He said that many years ago he used to go to listen to Bhagwat and Ramkatha. "Initially I loved listening to the katha later I felt the urge to write Ram's name. It was the Bhagwat and Ramkatha that inspired me to turn it into a habit. Since then I'm writing Lord Ram's name and now it is almost 25 years," he added.