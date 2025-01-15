ETV Bharat / state

UP Farmer Arrested For Running Illegal Gun Racket In Hyderabad

The Jawaharnagar police team seized two country-made pistols, one tapancha, 10 live rounds, and a mobile phone from the UP-based farmer's possession.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 8:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: A Uttar Pradesh-based farmer, Harekrishna Yadav, who was running a country-made gun racket, was arrested by the Jawaharnagar Police team on Wednesday, officials said.

The police team seized two country-made pistols, one tapancha, 10 live rounds (bullets), and a mobile phone from his possession, officials said.

The Special Operation Team (SOT) of the Bhongiri zone, and the Jawaharnagar Police caught the 26-year-old accused while he was moving at the Ambedkar Nagar bus stop near the flower garden area, they added.

In 2019, he, along with his brother Murali, came to Hyderabad and worked in a company at Bibinagar Nalgonda. After three years, he left the job, headed back to his native land, and earned his livelihood by farming a small place, they added.

His village is on the border of Bihar and he is having contact with illegal firearm manufacturers. Due to insufficient earnings, he hatched a plan to procure country-made weapons for lower prices and planned to sell the same in Hyderabad at high prices, officials added.

The investigation was under the direct supervision of G Sudheer Babu, the IPS officer, the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, and the other officials. The case was registered under the relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in the city, officials said.

