Uttar Pradesh: 7 Killed, Dozens Injured In Collision Between Bus And Car On Highway In Etawah

Etawah (UP): At least seven people were killed and over 40 injured early Sunday when the sleeper bus they were on collided with a car and overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Usrahar area here, police said.

As per the initial inputs, seven people, including three in the car and four in the bus, died in the accident. Atleast 40 others in both vehicles were injured. Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that a bus with Nagaland number plate was on its way to Delhi from Rae Bareli, when at around 12.45 am it collided with a car coming from the wrong lane.

According to the SP, the driver of the car, who had been coming from Lucknow and going to Agra, must have fallen asleep and entered the wrong lane. The collision sent the bus careening into a roadside ditch.

As soon as the crash happened, a crowd of passersby gathered upon hearing the screams. After the accident, police from Basrehar, Chaubia, Bharthana, Usrahar and Saifai police stations of Etawah also reached the spot. SSP, SP Rural and other administrative officials also reached the spot. The injured were sent to the hospital by ambulance. With the help of the locals, the police took the injured out of the vehicles and sent them to Saifai Medical College. The SP said there were about 60 people on the bus.

Uttar Pradesh Expresses Condolence

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the deaths of seven people in the accident in Etawah. Taking cognisance of the accident, the CM directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief work for the injured. Additionally, the CM also directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.