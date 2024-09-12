ETV Bharat / state

UP: Eatery Owner Held After Video Of Employee Spitting On Bread Goes Viral

author img

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

A minor employee at the eatery named Dastarkhwan in the Saharanpur district was seen spitting on the bread while preparing it in a purported viral video circulated on social media. The complainant, Nitish Badthwal, alleged that the eatery employee's actions were offensive and hurtful to the religious sentiments of his community.

Eatery owner arrested after video of employee spitting on bread goes viral
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A purported video showing a teenager spitting on bread while preparing it at an eatery in the Saharanpur district has gone viral on social media, leading to the arrest of the facility's owner, police said on Thursday. The minor employee involved in the incident has also been apprehended, they said.

Following the video's circulation on social media, a complaint was lodged at the local police station against the eatery's owner Osman, the police said. "The incident took place at the eatery named Dastarkhwan, located near the Grass Market in Chhutmalpur town under the Fatehpur police station jurisdiction. A minor employee at the hotel was seen spitting on the bread while preparing it, and this video was circulated on social media," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The complainant, Nitish Badthwal, alleged that the eatery employee's actions were offensive and hurtful to the religious sentiments of his community, Jain said. "The complaint requested action against the hotel, including its closure," he added. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the hotel owner and taken the minor employee into custody, the SP said.

The FIR in the case has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), according to police. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, they added.

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A purported video showing a teenager spitting on bread while preparing it at an eatery in the Saharanpur district has gone viral on social media, leading to the arrest of the facility's owner, police said on Thursday. The minor employee involved in the incident has also been apprehended, they said.

Following the video's circulation on social media, a complaint was lodged at the local police station against the eatery's owner Osman, the police said. "The incident took place at the eatery named Dastarkhwan, located near the Grass Market in Chhutmalpur town under the Fatehpur police station jurisdiction. A minor employee at the hotel was seen spitting on the bread while preparing it, and this video was circulated on social media," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The complainant, Nitish Badthwal, alleged that the eatery employee's actions were offensive and hurtful to the religious sentiments of his community, Jain said. "The complaint requested action against the hotel, including its closure," he added. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the hotel owner and taken the minor employee into custody, the SP said.

The FIR in the case has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), according to police. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, they added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESHBHARATIYA NYAYA SANHITASAHARANPUR DISTRICTUTTAR PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.