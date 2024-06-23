UP DSP Demoted To Constable After Being Caught with Female Constable in Hotel Room

Lucknow: A top police official from Uttar Pradesh was demoted to a low rank after he was caught with a female constable at a hotel room in Kanpur after applying for leave.

The incident took place back in 2021 when the deputy superintendent of police Kripa Shankar Kanaujia, who was posted in Unnao's Bighapur as a Circle Officer (CO), was caught in the act which exposed his involvement in an extra-marital affair. Following the hue and cry, an investigation process began and finally he was demoted to the post of constable.

After an investigation by the DGP, an order was issued against Kanaujia to demote him from his current position. Notably, he was appointed as the Deputy Commander in the 26th Battalion PAC Corps at that time.

On the incident day, the Deputy SP took leave and disappeared after switching off his Closed User Group (CUG) and personal mobile. When his wife attempted to make a call, it was unreachable. In such a situation, she lodged a complaint concerning the possibility of CO Kripa Shankar's murder.

Thereafter, SP Unnao took immediate action with the help of other surveillance and traced his location. The police team immediately reached the spot and caught him with a female constable at a hotel room located in Kanpur. Following this, the DGP suspended him and ordered a departmental inquiry further.