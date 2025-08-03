Driver From UP Thrashed By Junk Dealer In Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur

Jagdalpur: A truck driver from Kaushambi in UP was allegedly assaulted by a scrap dealer in Jagdalpur.

The driver lodged a complaint at Bodhghat police station in which he stated that he was beaten by the scrap dealer after refused to transport illegal goods in his truck.

The driver said he worked for Bhuvan Kabadi in Jagdalpur for 10 years. "Ever since Bhuvan Kabadi's son took over the business, the situation started deteriorating. So I left work. On July 25, Nitin Sahu, the manager of the junk shop, called me to Bastar and asked me to transport illegal goods," the victim stated in his complaint.

The driver said the junk dealer asked him to transport the goods in his car. When he refused, the dealer took him to his farmhouse where he along with two others beat him for hours.

The victim said after police got to know of the incident, the accused took him to Hyderabad where seven others were thrashed him. "After I received a call from the in-charge of Bodhghat police station enquiring about his whereabouts, the accused threatened him with dire consequences.

"I lied to the police out of fear. The accused then tried to kill me in a forest on the road from Hyderabad to Bastar on July 27. But I somehow survived and lodged a complaint with police after returning to Jagdalpur," the victim stated.

Jagdalpur Police CSP Amit Devangan informed that the family of the victim had lodged a complaint of kidnapping. "When police called him, he said everything was fine out of fear of the accused. He returned home and then lodged a complaint with police," he said.

Devangan said police have registered a case under sections 140/2, 309/6, 133 of BNS and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, he said.