UP: Driver Crashes Car Through Toll Plaza Barrier, Drags Employee On Bonnet For 1 Km

A driver in Agra dragged a toll plaza employee for 1 Km after being informed his Fastag was blacklisted.

A driver in Agra dragged a toll plaza employee for 1 Km after being informed his Fastag was blacklisted. The driver fled, and a case was filed.
Representational Image (AP)
By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 7:42 AM IST

Agra: The driver of a car broke through a barrier at the Khandauli Toll Plaza near here and dragged an employee on the bonnet for around a km, police said on Friday. Police said the driver, who has yet to be identified, fled the scene. They added that a case has been registered against him.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Thursday and the car was headed to Mathura from Agra. At the Khandauli Toll Plaza, the driver was informed that his fastag was blacklisted and he would have to pay in cash. He allegedly got angry and began abusing the toll plaza workers, police said.

He then broke through a barrier but a toll plaza employee, Santosh Kumar, stood in front of the car to try to stop him from fleeing. When the driver refused to slow down, Kumar jumped on the bonnet to save himself, police said.

After being dragged for about a km, Kumar managed to jump off the car while its driver fled from the spot, they said.

The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza.

TAGGED:

MAN DRAGGED ON CAR BONNET IN UPUP CAR CRASH TOLL PLAZA

