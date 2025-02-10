ETV Bharat / state

UP: Man Kills Sister, Toddler Niece Over Property Dispute In Etawah

Etawah: A man allegedly shot dead his sister and three-year-old niece over a property dispute here, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Mahera Chungi locality of the city late on Sunday night when Harshvardhan, son of retired chief medical officer Lavkush Chauhan, fatally shot his sister Jyoti (40) and three-year-old niece Tashu, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

Joyti was living at her maternal home with her daughter for the past three years, he said. On hearing the gunshots, the family members rushed to the room and found the mother and daughter lying in a pool of blood, the SSP said.

At the time of the incident, Jyoti's father Lavkush Chauhan was on the first floor, while Jyoti, her husband Rahul, their daughter Tashu and Harshvardhan's wife were on the ground floor. Rahul told the police that Harshvardhan came to the room with his two sons and fired shots which killed Jyoti and Tashu on the spot, while he somehow managed to escape.