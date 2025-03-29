UP Doctor Found Dead In Mumbai, Family Suspects Foul Play

Firozabad: A doctor from this district of Uttar Pradesh was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai a few days ago, police said. As his body arrived at his native place here, the family suspected foul play, claiming that he had been poisoned.

On Friday evening, the body of Rahul (28) reached his home in Makhkanpur Bada Bazar, triggering chaos and mourning among the locals and relatives. His father, Moolchand, told reporters that his son was poisoned and did not die by suicide, as was initially reported.

According to him, Rahul married a woman from Mumbai after connecting with her through Facebook a year ago. The woman, who had been divorced, was said to have been living with Rahul in Mumbai after their marriage. Till recently, the couple were sharing a stable relationship. Moolchand said.

However, when Rahul's family received the news of his son's alleged suicide on Thursday, he immediately travelled to Mumbai.

“When I arrived in Mumbai, I found Rahul’s body in the hospital, with no one nearby, not even his wife. I tried to contact his wife, asking her to attend the funeral, but she declined, stating that she no longer had any relationship with the family,” said Moolchand.

He outright refused to accept that his son had taken his own life. “I demand a forensic examination of Rahul’s and his wife’s mobile phones and an impartial police investigation to uncover the truth,” the father said.

Meanwhile, Rahul's death descended a pall of gloom on the family and left the neighbourhood in a state of grief while authorities are currently probing all angles surrounding Rahul's death.

