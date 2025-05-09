UP's Development To Play Key Role In Establishing India As A Developed Nation: World Bank President

Lucknow: World Bank President Ajay Banga along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched ambitious projects 'UP-AGRIS' and 'AI Pragya' in Lucknow.

The projects were implemented with the financial and technical assistance of the World Bank and are aimed at establishing Uttar Pradesh as a technological hub by increasing agricultural productivity, empowering farmers and making the youth skilled in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Sharing details of the project, Banga praised the development work being done in the state. Overwhelmed by the warm welcome, Banga said it felt like he had come back home. "My in-laws are from UP and I am coming here after 12 years. The state has developed in every field," he said. In a meeting with Yogi Adityanath, Banga stressed that the development of Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in establishing India as a developed nation on the global stage.

Banga praised the unprecedented reforms in the field of infrastructure, strong law and order and strong connectivity in the state. Appreciating the vision, energy and determination of the Chief Minister, he said his policies have taken the economy of UP to new heights. The World Bank President expressed satisfaction over the positive changes in the law and order in Uttar Pradesh. He said that strong law and order and better infrastructure have made UP an ideal place for investment and development.

Banga termed the small farmers of Uttar Pradesh as the biggest asset to the state. He said that small farmers are the gold of Uttar Pradesh and called them the backbone of the rural economy. He also said that farmers cannot become rich by selling land but can prosper through advanced farming. While discussing the immense possibilities in the tourism sector of Uttar Pradesh, he said, "Religious, cultural and eco-tourism can position Uttar Pradesh at a prominent place on the global tourism map."



Banga acknowledged the global demand for UP's food and local crafts. He said that UP's food and handicrafts are popular not only in India but also abroad and the sector has a huge potential to further strengthen the local economy. The World Bank President described Uttar Pradesh's potential as extraordinary in the manufacturing sector in the last few years. He said UP is a giant in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and praised the favorable environment created by the Yogi Adityanath government for ease of doing business and making UP an attractive state for the potential investors.

World Bank President Ajay Banga looks at a memento presented to him by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ETV Bharat)

World Bank Vice President Auguste Tano Koume, Country Director (India) John and Mark were the part of delegation that accompanied Banga to the state.