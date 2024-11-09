ETV Bharat / state

UP Deputy CM Orders Investigation, Legal Action After Disturbing Sterilisation Video Surfaces

After a disturbing video of sterilisation surfaced, Pathak ordered an investigation, salary withholdings, transfers and legal action against involved staff at Hargaon CHC.

Community Health Center Hargaon (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Sitapur: Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has ordered an immediate investigation into a disturbing video showing a woman's sterilisation procedure in the labour room at the Hargaon Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sitapur.

Pathak has called the incident a serious violation of women's dignity and instructed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to launch a thorough investigation and take disciplinary measures against those involved.

In response, the CMO removed CHC Superintendent Dr Nitesh Verma from his position, transferring him to another health centre in Alia. Dr Verma's one-month salary was withheld, and he has been given three days to explain this involvement in the matter.

Additionally, a gynaecologist at the centre, Dr Govind, also had his salary suspended for a month, with a request for an explanation regarding his role in the incident. Two employees, nurse Radha Verma and ward attendant Kalpana, were transferred to different centres, with their pay also withheld and an explanation sought from them as well.

The Deputy CM also directed the CMO to take legal action against trainee pharmacists Satyaprakash and Atul Awasthi, who were allegedly involved in the incident. An FIR has already been registered against the two, and further legal proceedings are likely.

Pathak emphasised that the incident reflected a grace violation of ethics and the respect owed to women, asserting that strict departmental and legal action would be taken against all those responsible.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable, and no one involved will be spared," he said in a post on X, underscoring the importance of preserving the dignity of every patient, particularly women. A detailed report on the investigation is expected within four days, after which further action will be taken, Pathak said.

