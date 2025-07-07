ETV Bharat / state

UP Government Fixes BDS Course Fees In Private Dental Colleges

Lucknow: The Medical Education and Health Department has finalised the fees for the colleges offering the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course in private dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The highest fee has been set at Rs 5,52,960 annually at Ghaziabad's ITS Dental College.

The Department has fixed the fee structure, including hostel and food, along with the course. The fee for BDS in all 19 dental colleges of the state has been fixed by an eight-member committee under the directions of the Medical Education Department's Principal Secretary, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma.

The official list of the fixed fees has been published on the Directorate General of Medical Education’s website. The prescribed fee for BDS in Sardar Patel Dental College is Rs 4,92,480, Saraswati Dental College will have a fee of Rs 4,21,920, and Babu Banarasi Das Dental College Rs 3,48,000 per year.