UP: Dalit Man Stabbed To Death In Hathras, Highway Blocked By Protest

Hathras (UP): A Dalit man working as an animal health volunteer was stabbed to death in a village here on Tuesday evening, triggering protests and a highway blockade by members of the community, officials said.

According to officials, after news of the killing spread, Dalit residents from nearby villages gathered outside Chandpa police station and blocked traffic on the Aligarh-Agra National Highway. The protest also saw heated exchanges between the demonstrators and police personnel.

Additional SP Ashok Kumar Singh, ADM Basant Agrawal and other senior officials along with heavy police force rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.

Police said the murder appeared to be linked to an old enmity. The victim, identified as Vinay Kumar (48) of Arjunpur village, was associated with the Animal Husbandry Department as a "Pashu Mitra" (animal health volunteer).