UP CRPF Jawan Dies By Suicide During Night Duty In Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra (Jharkhand): A CRPF jawan allegedly died by suicide during night duty in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Thursday, police said. The reason behind his suicide is underway investigation, they said.

The deceased, identified as Ashish Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Sant Ravidas Nagar district, belonged to the 22nd battalion and was posted at Shila OP CRPF camp under Simaria police station of the district.

On information, CRPF and police officials reached the camp on Friday morning. Information related to the incident was taken from the CRPF officials and jawans of the camp.

The body was sent to Sadar Hospital, Chatra for post-mortem and the CRPF officials have informed his family members about the incident.

It has been learnt that the deceased jawan was in the camp on night duty when he took the drastic step. His colleagues informed the senior officer about the incident. After which, a case was registered in this connection and a probe was initiated, police said.

A similar incident was recorded in the district a few months ago, where a jawan from Madhya Pradesh had died by suicide in the camp of CRPF 190th battalion located at Chatra district headquarters. Prior to this, another soldier ha taken to end his life in Kanhachatti of Chatra.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).