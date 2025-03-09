UP: Criminal Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Reward Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Mathura

Mathura: A wanted criminal, Fati alias Asad, carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty, was shot dead in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, officials said on Sunday.

The slain, a resident of Hapur, had over 36 cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu Kashmir in connection with crimes like murder, robbery and dacoity. He was the leader of the Chhaimar gang as well, officials added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, "Input was received about Fati early Sunday morning who was planning to carry out some big movement."

"He was hiding in a colony in the Thana Highway area. After this, seeing himself surrounded by the police team, he started firing. In retaliatory action by the police, Fati was shot and sustained serious injuries. He was immediately taken to the district hospital, but the doctors declared him dead," the DIG added.

Criminal cases against Fati were under sections 395/396/397/69 and sections 223/224 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Other cases were under section 25 Arms Act, section 41 and 411 IPC in UP's Ghaziabad district, and section 25 Arms Act in UP's Bulandshahr district, among others.

